close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Lok Sabha election results 2019

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi mocks PM Modi over 'minorities live in fear' remark, seeks answers for mob lynching incidents

The Hyderabad MP dubbed PM's remark on minorities as hypocrisy.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi mocks PM Modi over &#039;minorities live in fear&#039; remark, seeks answers for mob lynching incidents

HYDERABAD: Newly-elected Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday lashed out at the Prime Minister for his "minorities made to live in an illusion of fear" emarks and asked him to ensure that Muslims are not lynched by cow vigilantes if he really cares about them.

"As given in our Constitution, Right to Life is for human beings and not animals. I am sure that if Prime Minister realises it, then fear among minorities will go away," the AIMIM MP said.

The Hyderabad lawmaker also sought to remind the PM about a mob lynching incident in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni where three youths were thrashed, allegedly over suspicion of possessing beef.

"If Prime Minister seriously believes that minorities live in fear then will he stop all mob-lynching gangs who in the name of cow killing, lynch Muslims, beat them, take out their videos and demean Muslims. What happened in Madhya Pradesh is an example," he asked.

 

Live TV

 

Coming down heavily on the PM, the AIMIM leader sought to know from him how many Muslim MPs are there in his own party who got elected from Lok Sabha.

"If Muslims seriously live in fear can the Prime Minister tell us, out of the 300 odd MPs, how many Muslim MPs he has in his own party who got elected from Lok Sabha? This is the hypocrisy and contradiction which the PM and his party are practicing from last 5 years," the AIMIM chief said.

 

Owaisi was reacting to PM Modi's speech through which he attempted to reach out to the minorities, saying there will be no discrimination against anyone on the basis of caste, sect, and religion and gave a new slogan of "trust of all".

PM Modi made this remarks while addressing the NDA MPs in the Central Hall of Parliament after being elected the BJP parliamentary and NDA leader.

During his speech, the PM accused the political parties of using the minorities for vote bank politics.

"They were kept in illusion, the climate of fear and insecurity. They were misled by deceit. It would have been better if they were given education so that some good leaders emerged from the community, which could have become equal to other sections," PM Modi said.

"But for the sake of vote bank politics, they were kept away from everything. Today I appeal to all that we have to break that deceit on minorities. We have to gain their trust. We have to move shoulder to shoulder without discriminating on the basis of caste, sect and religion. We are for 130 crore people. These should be our priorities and responsibility. `Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas aur ab Sabka Vishwas (Everyone`s support, everyone`s development and now everyone`s trust). This is our mantra. I will leave no stone unturned and I will work for all citizens of India," he told the newly-elected NDA MPs. 

(With Agency inputs)

Tags:
Lok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019General election results 2019Lok Sabha results 2019election results 2019Asaduddin OwaisiPM Narendra Modiminorities
Next
Story

Have nothing against Chandrababu Naidu; special category status for Andhra Pradesh top priority: Jagan Reddy

Must Watch

PT3M8S

Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Surendra Singh's death in Amethi