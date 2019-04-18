close

Samajwadi Party

Akhilesh Yadav files nomination for Lok Sabha poll from Azamgarh

Akhilesh Yadav said Azamgarh is the 'karambhoomi' of 'samajwadis' and exuded confidence that the people will continue to repose their faith in him by giving him blessings and support.

Azamgarh: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday filed his nomination papers for the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat. The SP chief, accompanied by BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Misra, arrived here this morning to a rousing reception by party workers who had gathered in large numbers.

He later drove to the Collectorate to file his nomination papers as party supporters raised slogans outside.

Coming out after filing his papers, Yadav said people will vote for the development works undertaken by his government in Azamgarh. The SP chief said Azamgarh is the 'karambhoomi' of 'samajwadis' and exuded confidence that the people will continue to repose their faith in him by giving him blessings and support.

Akhilesh Yadav is seeking election from the seat won by his father Mulayam Singh Yadav in the 2014 elections and is pitted against Bhojpuri superstar Nirahua or Dinesh Lal Yadav of BJP. Mulayam Singh had won from Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat in the 2014 elections along with the Mainpuri seat, which he had represented thrice earlier in 1996, 2004 and 2009 but had retained Azamgarh.

Polling in Azamgarh is slated for the sixth phase on May 12.

Samajwadi PartyAkhilesh YadavLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Azamgarh
