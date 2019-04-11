All you need to know about voting in first phase of Lok Sabha poll

The polling for first phase of seven-phase Lok Sabha election started at 7 AM on Thursday on 91 seats in 18 states and 2 union territories.

A total of 7.22 crore male, 6.99 crore female and 7,764 third gender voters will exercise their franchise on Thursday to decide the fate of 1279 candidates.

Jammu and Kashmir

Votes will be cast for 2 out of 6 Lok Sabha seats in the state. A total of 33 candidates are in the fray. 33, 17, 882 voters will cast their votes at 4,489 polling booths in the two constituencies.

Bihar

Polling will take place in 4 out of 40 seats in the state. A total of 74,40,334 voters will cast their voters to decide the fate of 44 candidates. The polling will take place at 7,486 booths.

Arunachal Pradesh

Voting will take place on 2 out of 2 seats in the state. A total of 2,202 polling booths are set up where 7,98, 248 voters will exercise their voting rights to decide the political career of 12 candidates.

Assam

Polling will take place on 5 out of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. A total of 41 candidates are in the fray. The total number of voters is 76,03,458 and the polling will take place at 9,574 booths.

Meghalaya

Voting will take place on 2 out of 2 seats in the state. The total number of voters are 18,92,716 and the voting will take place at 3,1 67 booths. A total of 9 candidates are in the fray.

Uttarakhand

Voting for all 5 seats in the state is underway on Thursday. A total of 78,04,523 voters will exercise their voting rights at 11,235 booths in the state to decide the fate of 52 candidates

Uttar Pradesh

Polling will take place on 8 out of 80 seats in the state. A total of 96 candidates in the fray and their fate will be decided by 1,52,68,056 voters at 16,635 polling booths.

Chhattisgarh

Polling will take place on 1 out of 11 seats in the state. 13,77,946 voters will cast their votes at 1,878 polling booths. The total number of candidates in the fray is 7.

Maharashtra

Polling is scheduled to take place on 7 out of 48 seats in the state. The polling will be held on 14,731 booths. A total of 1,30,35,501 voters will decide the fate of 116 candidates.

Sikkim

Voting will take place for the lone seat at 567 polling booths. A total of 4,23,325 voters will cast their votes for 11 candidates.

Nagaland

Polling for the lone seat will take place at 2,227 booths in the state. The fate of 4 candidates will be decided by 12,06,287 voters.

Manipur

Voting will take for 1 out of two seats in the state. A total of 1,562 polling booths have been set up for 10,10,618 voters to cast their votes for 8 candidates.

West Bengal

Polling will take place at 2 out of 42 seats in the state. A total of 34,54,276 voters will decide the fate of 18 candidates. The voting will take place at 3,844 polling booths.

Mizoram

Voting for the lone state in the state will take place on Thursday. A total of 6 candidates are in the fray. 7,84,405 voters will exercise their voting rights at 1,175 polling booths.

Tripura

Polling for one out of two seats in the state will take place on 1,679 polling booths. 13,47,381 voters will decide the fate of 13 candidates.