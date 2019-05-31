close

Union Cabinet

Amit Shah Home Minister, Rajnath Singh Defence Minister, Finance goes to Nirmala Sitharaman; here is the full list of ministers and their portfolios

New Delhi: Amit Shah, the Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar in Gujarat, is the new Home minister of India in the Narendra Modi government while Rajnath Singh becomes the Defence Minister. India's new Finance Minister is Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar new External Affairs Minister. Additionally, Ravi Shankar Prasad becomes Law Minister.

The 58-member Union Council of Ministers includes those holding the 25 Cabinet ranks, nine Ministers of State (Independent charge) and 24 Ministers of state. 

Here is the Union Council of Ministers and their portfolios:

Union Council of Ministers
Name Portfolios
Cabinet Ministers  
1. Narendra Modi Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space
2. Rajnath Singh Minister of Defence
3. Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs
4. Nitin Jairam Gadkari Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
5. DV Sadananda Gowda Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
6. Nirmala Sitharaman Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs
7. Ramvilas Paswan Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
8. Narendra Singh Tomar Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj
9. Ravi Shankar Prasad Minister of Law and Justice; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology
10. Harsimrat Kaur Badal Minister of Food Processing Industries
11. Thaawar Chand Gehlot Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
12. Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Minister of External Affairs
13. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Minister of Human Resource Development
14. Arjun Munda Minister of Tribal Affairs
15. Smriti Zubin Irani Minister of Women and Child Development; and Minister of Textiles
16. Dr. Harsh Vardhan Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Minister of Science and Technology; and Minister of Earth Sciences.
17. Prakash Javadekar Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting
18. Piyush Goyal Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Indus
19. Dharmendra Pradhan  
20. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi  
21. Pralhad Joshi  
22. Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey  
23. Arvind Ganpat Sawant  
24. Giriraj Singh  
25. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat  
   
Ministers of State (Independent Charge)  
   
1. Santosh Kumar Gangwar  
2. Rao Inderjit Singh  
3. Shripad Yesso Naik  
4. Dr. Jitendra Singh  
5. Kiren Rijiju  
6. Prahalad Singh Patel  
7. Raj Kumar Singh  
8. Hardeep Singh Puri  
9. Mansukh L Mandaviya  
   
Ministers of State  
   
1. Faggansingh Kulaste  
2. Ashwini Kumar Choubey  
3. Arjun Ram Meghwal  
4. General (Retd.) VK Singh  
5. Krishan Pal  
6. Danve Raosaheb Dadarao  
7. G Kishan Reddy  
8. Parshottam Rupala  
9. Ramdas Athawale  
10. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti  
11. Babul Supriyo  
12. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan  
13. Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao  
14. Anurag Singh Thakur  
15. Angadi Suresh Channabasappa  
16. Nityanand Rai  
17. Rattan Lal Kataria  
18. V Muraleedharan  
19. Renuka Singh Saruta  
20. Som Parkash  
21. Rameswar Teli  
22. Pratap Chandra Sarangi  
23. Kailash Choudhary  
24. Debasree Chaudhuri  

The Union Council of Ministers, which has representation from 21 states, will hold its first meeting on Friday around 5 pm. A day earlier, Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister for the second consecutive term. PM Modi, 68, and 57 other ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Kovind at a glittering ceremony at the forecourt of the majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan. Uttar Pradesh has the maximum representation with nine ministers led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Maharashtra has eight ministers, Bihar six followed by Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka with five and four respectively. Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana have three ministers each. Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab and West Bengal have two ministers each while Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana and Uttarakhand have one each.

