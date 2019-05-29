close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amit Shah

Amit Shah, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Kanimozhi resign from Rajya Sabha after getting elected to Lok Sabha

Amit Shah created history by winning the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 5.57 lakh votes

Amit Shah, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Kanimozhi resign from Rajya Sabha after getting elected to Lok Sabha

Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah, union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and DMK leader Kanimozhi on Wednesday resigned as Rajya Sabha members. The three leaders resigned from the upper house after they were elected to the Lok Sabha in the recently concluded election. 

The BJP president created history by winning the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 5.57 lakh votes against his nearest Congress rival CJ Chavda. Shah polled 8.94 lakh votes, while Chavda secured 3.37 lakh votes. 

Ravi Shankar Prasad won his first Lok Sabha election, defeating his colleague-turned opponent Shatrughan Sinha by more than 2.84 lakh votes from Patna Sahib. Prasad garnered 6.07 lakh votes while Sinha, who joined Congress earlier this year, managed 3.22 lakh votes.

Kanimozhi, daughter of the late party patriarch M Karunanidhi won the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency by defeating her BJP rival by more than three lakh votes. Kanimozhi trounced BJP leader and Tamil Nadu unit President Tamilisai Soundararajan by a margin of 3.47 lakh votes. 

Tags:
Amit ShahRavi Shankar PrasadKanimozhiRajya SabhaLok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019General election results 2019Lok Sabha results 2019election results 2019Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Narendra ModiBJPBharatiya Janata Party
Next
Story

Akhilesh Yadav plans to revamp Samajwadi Party, include other castes

Must Watch

PT32M28S

Watch Debate: PM Modi's strong message to Pakistan ahead of swearing-in ceremony?