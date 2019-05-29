Amit Shah, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Kanimozhi resign from Rajya Sabha after getting elected to Lok Sabha

Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah, union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and DMK leader Kanimozhi on Wednesday resigned as Rajya Sabha members. The three leaders resigned from the upper house after they were elected to the Lok Sabha in the recently concluded election.

The BJP president created history by winning the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 5.57 lakh votes against his nearest Congress rival CJ Chavda. Shah polled 8.94 lakh votes, while Chavda secured 3.37 lakh votes.

Ravi Shankar Prasad won his first Lok Sabha election, defeating his colleague-turned opponent Shatrughan Sinha by more than 2.84 lakh votes from Patna Sahib. Prasad garnered 6.07 lakh votes while Sinha, who joined Congress earlier this year, managed 3.22 lakh votes.

Kanimozhi, daughter of the late party patriarch M Karunanidhi won the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency by defeating her BJP rival by more than three lakh votes. Kanimozhi trounced BJP leader and Tamil Nadu unit President Tamilisai Soundararajan by a margin of 3.47 lakh votes.