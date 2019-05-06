Amritsar Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Amritsar Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Punjab and will cast its vote on the last phase of general election 2019 being held on May 19.

Hardeep Singh Puri of Bharatiya Janata Party, Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal of Aam Aadmi Party, Gurjeet Singh Aujla of Indian National Congress, Daswinder Kaur of Communist Party of India and Gagandeep Kumar of Shivsena are a few prominent candidates constesting Lok Sabha election for 2019 from Amritsar Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Punjab are being held in single phase on May 19 and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Amritsar Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab.

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 HARDEEP SINGH PURI Bharatiya Janata Party 2 KULDIP SINGH DHALIWAL Aam Aadmi Party 3 GURJEET SINGH AUJLA Indian National Congress 4 DASWINDER KAUR Communist Party of India 5 SATNAM SINGH Democratic Party of India (Ambedkar) 6 KAWALJIT SINGH SAHOTA Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar) 7 KEWAL KRISHAN Bahujan Mukti Party 8 GAGANDEEP KUMAR Shivsena 9 LAKHWINDER SINGH SIDHU Republican Party of India (A) 10 SARABJIT SINGH Independent 11 SHAMSHER SINGH Independent 12 SANJEEV KUMAR Independent 13 SANDEEP SINGH Independent 14 SHAM LAL GANDHIWADI Independent 15 SUNIL KUMAR BHATTI Independent 16 SUNIL KUMAR MATTU Independent 17 SHUBHAM KUMAR Independent 18 SUMAN SINGH Independent 19 SURJIT SINGH Independent 20 HARJINDER SINGH Independent 21 KASHMIR SINGH Independent 22 KABAL SINGH Independent 23 GAUTAM Independent 24 CHAND KUMAR Independent 25 CHAIN SINGH BAINKA Independent 26 JASPAL SINGH Independent 27 BALWINDER SINGH Independent 28 BAL KRISHAN Independent 29 MOHINDER SINGH Independent 30 MOHINDER SINGH NAMDHARI Independent

Amritsar covers nine assembly segments– Ajnala, Majitha, Amritsar North, Amritsar West, Amritsar Central, Amritsar East, Amritsar South and Attari.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Captain Amarinder Singh of the Indian National Congress (INC) – won by getting a margin of over 1 lakh votes. He had defeated current finance minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arun Jaitley. Singh had secured 482876 votes while Jaitley got 380106 votes.

However, by-polls were necessitated following the resignation of Captain Amrinder Singh after he was elected as the Chief minister of the State in 2017. Gurjeet Singh Aujla of the INC won the by-polls, defeating Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina of the BJP.