Lok Sabha election 2019

Amritsar Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Amritsar Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab.

File Photo

Amritsar Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Punjab and will cast its vote on the last phase of general election 2019 being held on May 19.

Hardeep Singh Puri of Bharatiya Janata Party, Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal of Aam Aadmi Party, Gurjeet Singh Aujla of Indian National Congress, Daswinder Kaur of Communist Party of India and Gagandeep Kumar of Shivsena are a few prominent candidates constesting Lok Sabha election for 2019 from Amritsar Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Punjab are being held in single phase on May 19 and counting will be held on May 23.

Punjab Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation
1 HARDEEP SINGH PURI Bharatiya Janata Party
2 KULDIP SINGH DHALIWAL Aam Aadmi Party
3 GURJEET SINGH AUJLA Indian National Congress
4 DASWINDER KAUR Communist Party of India
5 SATNAM SINGH Democratic Party of India (Ambedkar)
6 KAWALJIT SINGH SAHOTA Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar)
7 KEWAL KRISHAN Bahujan Mukti Party
8 GAGANDEEP KUMAR Shivsena
9 LAKHWINDER SINGH SIDHU Republican Party of India (A)
10 SARABJIT SINGH Independent
11 SHAMSHER SINGH Independent
12 SANJEEV KUMAR Independent
13 SANDEEP SINGH Independent
14 SHAM LAL GANDHIWADI Independent
15 SUNIL KUMAR BHATTI Independent
16 SUNIL KUMAR MATTU Independent
17 SHUBHAM KUMAR Independent
18 SUMAN SINGH Independent
19 SURJIT SINGH Independent
20 HARJINDER SINGH Independent
21 KASHMIR SINGH Independent
22 KABAL SINGH Independent
23 GAUTAM Independent
24 CHAND KUMAR Independent
25 CHAIN SINGH BAINKA Independent
26 JASPAL SINGH Independent
27 BALWINDER SINGH Independent
28 BAL KRISHAN Independent
29 MOHINDER SINGH Independent
30 MOHINDER SINGH NAMDHARI Independent

Also read: Amritsar Lok Sabha Constituency

Amritsar covers nine assembly segments–  Ajnala, Majitha, Amritsar North, Amritsar West, Amritsar Central, Amritsar East, Amritsar South and Attari.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Captain Amarinder Singh of the Indian National Congress (INC) – won by getting a margin of over 1 lakh votes. He had defeated current finance minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arun Jaitley. Singh had secured 482876 votes while Jaitley got 380106 votes.

However, by-polls were necessitated following the resignation of Captain Amrinder Singh after he was elected as the Chief minister of the State in 2017. Gurjeet Singh Aujla of the INC won the by-polls, defeating Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina of the BJP.

