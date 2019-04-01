Arun Jaitley slams Omar Abdullah for separate PM call, says will never happen in New India

Slamming former J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his remark that there should be 'separate President and Prime Minister for Jammu and Kashmir, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday said that it will never happen in new India.

In his blog, Jaitley wrote: "The National Conference president`s statement today that we will demand the revival of the post of Wazir-e-Azam and Sadar-e-Riyasat is only intended to create a separatists psyche. Little do these demandeurs realise how much they are hurting the country as also their own people. The new India will never allow any government to commit such blunders."

Jaitley attacked both the NC and the PDP, saying these two mainstream parties are losing the faith of people and they are making irrational statements only to remain in news. "The two mainstream parties in Kashmir are increasingly losing their identity. The separatists and the terrorists want a part of the State to segregate from India. India will never accept this. It has already given a loud and clear message both to the separatists/ terrorists and Pakistan that `Azadi` is not a distant possibility. It is an impossibility," noted Jaitley in his blog.

Jaitley also took a dig at the NC and PDP for claiming that the Constitutional link between the State and the country is based on the solemn assurance of Article 35A and the link will break if the government tinkers with Article 35A, saying that this argument is far from truth and is unacceptable.

i"The argument is completely unacceptable. Article 35A was not there in 1947 when the Instrument of Accession was signed in the month of October. In 1950, when the Constitution came into force, it was not there. It was only surreptitiously inserted in 1954. How can it be the essential Constitutional link? The challenge is being heard by the Supreme Court," he said.

The senior BJP leader asked the NC and PDP to not intimidate the court as the matter is already subjudice. "Why intimidate the Court, which is hearing the matter. History is never reversed by the Court judgments. The argument of revocability is as absurd as a suggestion that if the Indian Independence Act was revoked by the British Parliament, we will lose our Independence," added Jaitely.

NC leader Omar Abdullah sparked a political row on Monday by saying that he was interested in bringing back the posts of `President` and `Prime Minister` for the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

On the other hand, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti had said on Saturday that if the Centre decides to scrap Article 370, then the relationship between India and Jammu and Kashmir will cease to exist."If you break that bridge (Article 370)... Then you will have to renegotiate the relationship between India and Jammu and Kashmir. There will be new conditions... A Muslim majority state, would it even want to stay with you? If you scrap Article 370, your relations with Jammu and Kashmir will be over," Mehbooba had warned.

(with ANI inputs)