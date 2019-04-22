Assam: 54 candidates to contest from 4 Lok Sabha constituencies in third phase

The polling in four Lok Sabha seats of Assam will take in the third phase of Lok Sabha poll on Tuesday. The four parliamentary constituencies which will go to poll in third phase are - Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta and Gauhati. A total of 54 candidates are in fray from these four seats.

The fate of these candidates will be decided by 7477062 voters, which includes 3815335 male, 3661570 female and 157 voters in Third Gender category.

A total of 9577 polling stations have been set up in these four parliamentary constituencies for the smooth conduct of election.

There are 147 all-women polling stations in the four constituencies, with Gauhati having 79 booths. There are a total of 125 model stations too.

Key candidates in fray are two sitting MPs - AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal in Dhubri and Independent Naba Sarania in Kokrajhar, state social welfare minister Pramila Rani Brahma of BPF from Kokrajhar and Congress MLA Abdul Khaleque.