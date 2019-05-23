Assembly election results 2019: Chandrababu Naidu's TDP vs Jaganmohan Reddy's YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh as trends and winners pour in

The results for the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections will be clear as the counting of votes for 175 assembly seats has begun at 8 am on Thursday, May 23. Election trends have started pouring and a clear picture will merge in a few hours which will reveal the winners and trailing candidates. In Andhra Pradesh, 2,118 candidates are in the fray from 175 assembly constituencies in the state. This time, following the Supreme Court's order, the Election Commission will tally the Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips with five EVMs per assembly segment, which can delay the counting process for over 5 hours or more.

#Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: Indicating a regime change in Andhra Pradesh, YSR Congress is now leading in 141 assembly seats, while the TDP is languishing with 32 leads.

#Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: TDP ministers Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Ayyannapatrudu and K Acchennaidu are all trailing from their respective constituencies.

#Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: According to ECI trends, YSRCP is 121 assembly seats, while TDP is ahead in 26 out of 147 seats.

#Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh is now trailing in Mangalagiri.

#Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: Actor Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena has picked up the lead in two assembly seats.

#Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: YSRC candidate is leading in Araku assembly constituency.

#Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: Nara Lokesh leading in Mangalagiri assembly constituency.

# Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: Jana Sena party of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan is leading on one seat.

# Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: Jagan Reddy's YSRCP is currently leading on 76 seats, TDP ahead on 11.

# Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: The YSRCP is leading in 46 constituencies while the ruling TDP is ahead in 14 constituencies.

# Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: Andhra Pradesh assembly elections trends: Janasena Party leading on 1 seat.

# Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: YSRCP is now leading on 35 seats, Telugu Desam Party leading on 6 seats, total 175 constituencies.

# Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: According to ECI, status known for 20 out of 175 constituencies: TDP leading in 4, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party in 16.

# Lok Sabha election results 2019: Apart from this, YSRCP also leads in Kadapa parliamentary constituency.

# Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: According to initial trends, YSRCP is leading on 9 seats and TDP is leading on 2.

# Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2019: Jaganmohan Reddy's YSRCP ahead in early trends.