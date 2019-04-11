Bareilly Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 80 Lok Sabha Constituencies of Uttar Pradesh.

The Bareilly Parliamentary Constituency was formed before the 1952 elections. The Bareilly Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 25) consists of five Vidhan Sabha segments.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Bareilly parliamentary constituency are Meerganj, Bhojipura, Nawabganj, Bareilly and Bareilly Cantonment.

The electors in the Bareilly Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 23 in the third phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election

Santosh Kumar Gangwar of the BJP is the incumbent Member of Parliament from the Bareilly Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Santosh Kumar Gangwar of the BJP secured 518258 votes and defeated Ayesha Islam of the Samajwadi |Party who got 277573 votes.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has renominated its sitting MP from Bareilly Santosh Kumar Gangwar. The INC has fielded Praveen Aron from the Bareilly Lok Sabha seat while the SP has declared Bhagwat Saran Gangwar as its candidate from here.

UP is a crucial state for the ruling BJP which came to power at the Centre by winning a maximum number of seats from the state in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.

The Bareilly city is bordered by the districts of Pilibhit, Badaun and Shahjahanpur, it lies just south of Uttarakhand.