Betul Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Betul Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. This constituency is reserved for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes.

Ashok Bhalavi of Bahujan Samaj Party, Durga Das (DD) Uikey of Bharatiya Janata Party and Ramu Tekam (Advocate) of Indian National Congress are a few prominent candidates contesting for general election 2019 from Betul Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

The Betul Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of eight assembly segments - Multai, Amla, Betul, Ghoradongri, Bhainsdehi, Timarni, Harda and Harsud.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Betul Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ASHOK BHALAVI Bahujan Samaj Party 2 DURGA DAS (D.D.) UIKEY Bharatiya Janata Party 3 RAMU TEKAM (ADVOCATE) Indian National Congress 4 PUSHPA MARSKOLE Bahujan Mukti Party 5 PUSHPA DR. SHAILENDRA PENDAM Akhil Bhartiya Gondwana Party 6 BISRAM UIKEY Gondvana Gantantra Party 7 NIMISH SARIYAM Independent 8 BHAGCHARAN WARKADE Independent 9 SUNIL KAWDE Independent

The election here will be conducted on May 6, 2019, as per the Phase V schedule announced by the Election Commission. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

Jyoti Dhurve of BJP is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency.