Bhopal and country will progress lots in next five years: BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur

Bhopal: BJP leader and Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hoped the next five years will see another phase of development and progress.

"Bhopal and the country will benefit a lot and progress forward. The work that PM Modi has done in the past five years has enabled the people to trust us in a big way," Sadhvi Pragya Thakur said."

"The people of Bhopal have expressed confidence and given us a credible lead. It was `Sabka saath, sabka vikas`, and now it is `sabka vishwas`," she added.

Live TV

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur won by over 3.5 lakh votes against the second-placed Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh and clinched the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat.

