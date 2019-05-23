close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Powered by

  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    89CONG+

  • OTH

    99OTH

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Bhopal and country will progress lots in next five years: BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur won by over 3.5 lakh votes against the second-placed Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh and clinched the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat.

Bhopal and country will progress lots in next five years: BJP&#039;s Pragya Singh Thakur

Bhopal: BJP leader and Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hoped the next five years will see another phase of development and progress.

"Bhopal and the country will benefit a lot and progress forward. The work that PM Modi has done in the past five years has enabled the people to trust us in a big way," Sadhvi Pragya Thakur said."

"The people of Bhopal have expressed confidence and given us a credible lead. It was `Sabka saath, sabka vikas`, and now it is `sabka vishwas`," she added.

Live TV

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur won by over 3.5 lakh votes against the second-placed Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh and clinched the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat.
 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019General election results 2019Lok Sabha results 2019election results 2019India election 2019general election 2019Lok Sabha election 2019
Next
Story

Newly-elected BJP MPs likely to meet on Saturday

Must Watch

PT19M41S

BJP Prez Amit Shah: After 50 years someone has won an absolute majority for the second time in a row