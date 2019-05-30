Bhupesh Baghel, Naveen Patnaik to not attend swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said that they will not attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s swearing-in ceremony on Thursday. Both the leaders said that they cannot make it to the event due to prior commitments.

Baghel posted a tweet congratulating PM Modi and said that he will not be able to attend the gala ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan due to prior commitments. "I want to congratulate PM Modi. Due to prior commitments, I will not be able to go for his oath ceremony tomorrow. I have sought time from PMO to meet him later," Baghel tweeted.

Patnaik also congratulated the prime minister and his council of ministers and said he will not be able to attend the ceremony because he will be busy in Bhubaneswar attending the oath-taking ceremony of the ministers of his cabinet. "The newly elected members of the 16th Vidhan Sabha will take oath tomorrow. As a leader of the house, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has to remain present during the occasion. Thus, he is unable to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister and his council of ministers tomorrow," an official statement read.

Earlier on Wednesday, Patnaik took oath as the chief minister of Odisha for the fifth time in a row, Shortly after Patnaik took the oath, PM Modi congratulated him and assured him of complete co-operation from the Centre in working for the development of Odisha. "Congratulations to Naveen Patnaik ji on taking oath as Odisha`s Chief Minister. Best wishes to him and his team in fulfilling the people`s aspirations. I assure complete cooperation from the Centre in working for Odisha`s progress," tweeted PM Modi.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that she will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi because the BJP has also invited families of BJP workers, who were allegedly killed by supporters of Banerjee's party in the run-up to the poll in West Bengal.

"The ceremony is an August occasion to celebrate democracy, not one that should be devalued by any political party which uses it as an opportunity to score political points. Please excuse me, "So I am sorry Narendra Modiji. This has compelled me not to attend the ceremony," Mamata said.

A number of international dignitaries, including leaders from Bimstec countries, will also be present at the ceremony which would mark the second term in office for PM Modi. The swearing-in ceremony will take place in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. A stage will be placed on the left of the main gate leading inside Rashtrapati Bhavan and the ceremony will take place on this stage.

(with ANI inputs)