Bihar: Wedding card urges guests to vote for PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha election 2019

Siwan: Wedding invitations usually come with a request to avoid presents, but a man from Bihar's Siwan, in his daughter's wedding card, has urged the guests to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha election 20119.

Ashok Singh, who seems to be a staunch Narendra Modi supporter, has asked his guests to avoid presents and instead promise to vote for Prime Minister Modi in the elections as a gift to the couple.

The cover of the wedding card reads "As a blessing for our daughter please vote for Narendra Modi for the welfare of the nation.''

The wedding is scheduled to take place on March 12.

Lok Sabha election is just a few weeks ahead and the Election Commission of India is expected to announce the schedule for it very soon.