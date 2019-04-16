close

Hema Malini

BJP, Congress supporters clash at Hema Malini's Mathura road show

The clash between supporters of BJP and Congress took place in Mathura on Tuesday.

File photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by party MP Hema Malini and Congress Mathura candidates Mahesh Pathak clash with each other during a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. 

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)'s Kunwar Narendra Singh is also contesting from the seat. 

Hema had defeated the RLD's sitting MP Jayant Chaudhary in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls by a huge margin of 3,30,743 votes. 

Voting will be held in Mathura in the second round of seven-phase Lok Sabha polls on April 18. Results will be announced on May 23.

Clashes between supporters of rival parties have become a common thing ever since political leaders took to the street to campaign for their respective parties for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. 

