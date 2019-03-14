हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

BJP gives history lessons to Rahul Gandhi after China sheilds Masood Azhar

The BJP's stern response came after the Congress chief's attack on PM Modi.

NEW DELHI: Top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday for his tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“China wouldn't be in UNSC had your great grandfather not 'gifted' it to them at India’s cost. India is undoing all mistakes of your family. Be assured that India will win the fight against terror. Leave it to PM Modi while you keep cosying up with the Chinese envoys secretly,” tweeted the BJP official handle.

The BJP's stern response came after the Congress chief called PM Modi “weak” and “scared” of Chinese President Xi Jinping following China's move to block a UN resolution to designate JeM chief a global terrorist.

Union Minister RS Prasad, while briefing the media, said, “Why is Rahul Gandhi is in a celebratory mode when the country is suffering in pain.”

“What happened to you? I know ur tweet must have made headlines in Pakistan, making you happy,” he added.

“My question to Rahul Gandhi is that during the time of the UPA in 2009, China had put forward a technical objection on Masood Azhar. Did you post a similar tweet at that time,” questioned Prasad.

"Would the Congress party adopt a different voice even in case of a cruel killer and a global terrorist Masood Azhar?"

India's effort to designate the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's chief Massod Azhar as an international terrorist faced a setback after China placed a technical hold on a proposal to ban him 

The proposal to designate Azhar under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UNSC was moved by France, the UK and the US on February 27, days after a suicide bomber of the JeM killed 44 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, leading to a flare-up in tensions between India and Pakistan.

