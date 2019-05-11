BJP terms Navjot Singh Sidhu's 'dulhan' remark against PM Modi as 'sexist'

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came out all guns blazing against Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who on Saturday compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a "new bride who makes less rotis but wears more bangles to let the neighbours know she is working."

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra while addressing a press conference in Delhi lashed out at Sidhu saying he is a sexist. This shows the 'sexist and racist' mindset of the Congress party.

"Sidhu ji, you think women only make rotis? This is new India. Here women work at home also and carry the country forward," Patra said.

सिद्धू ने कहा है कि मोदी जी उस नयी-नवेली दुल्हन की तरह हैं जो रोटी कम बेलती हैं और चूड़ियां ज्यादा खनकाती हैं। इस एक ही वाक्य में सिद्धू जी ने कांग्रेस कि मानसिकता को दिखाया है कि कांग्रेस पार्टी रेसिस्ट भी है और सेक्सिस्ट भी: डॉ @sambitswaraj #DeshKeDilMeiModi — BJP (@BJP4India) May 11, 2019

"You might remember that Sidhu ji had earlier said that when Barack Obama's wife Michelle Obama enters the kitchen of the White House, she will be surprised to note that some items are from Lucknow there. He thinks even Michelle Obama is there just for making bread."

Sidhu courted controversy just a day after the Election Commission served a showcause notice to him for making another alleged disparaging remark against PM Modi, where he reportedly accused the Prime Minister of "making money in the Rafale jet deal" as also "allowing" the rich to escape the country after "robbing" nationalised banks.

He also called PM Modi a 'kale angrez' (black English), to which Patra replied by quoting a few lines from the song "Hum kaale hain to kya hua dilwale hain."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, he compared PM Modi to a "bride who only makes noise with bangles but doesn't make enough chapattis." The Punjab minister also called Modi "liar-in-chief, divider-in-chief and business manager of Ambani and Adani", with reference to TIME magazine's latest cover.

"Modi Ji uss dulhan ki tarah hain jo roti kum baelti hai aur chudiyaan zada khankati hai taaki mohalle walon ko yeh pata chale ki woh kaam kar rahi hai. Bas yahi hua hai Modi sarkaar mein (Modi ji is like the bride who makes less chapattis but makes noise with her bangles so that neighbours know she is working. This is what happened during Modi government)," Sidhu said while addressing media in Indore.