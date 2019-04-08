BJP's sankalp patra lists out '75 Milestones for India @ 75'

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah and Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday released the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'sankalp patra' for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The BJP while releasing the vision document, the party said that Narendra Modi in the last 5 years has ensured accountability as well as worked for the welfare of the public. The BJP said as India celebrates its 75th year of independence in 2022, the party is taking the message of transformation to every Indian.

"On the 75th anniversary of independence in 2022, we express our confidence in fulfilling the following goals for the country based on the achievements of the last five years. We express faith in these 75 steps to help strengthen India and bring about positive change in the life of every Indian," the vision document states.

The '75 Milestones for India @ 75' that the BJP is defining in its sankalp patra are:

Agriculture

1 Achieve the target of doubling farmers’ income by 2022.

2 Enable the creation of 10,000 new Farmer Producer Organizations.

3 Ensure adequate market avenues for the realisation of MSP through e-NAM, GrAMs and Pradhan Mantri AASHA Yojana.

4 Work towards ensuring that maximum farmers get income support under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

5 Launch a pension scheme for small and marginal farmers to ensure social security after 60 years of age.

6 Work towards completing all irrigation projects under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayi Yojana.

7 Provide short-term new agriculture loans up to ₹ 1 lakh at 0% interest rate for 1-5 years on the condition of prompt repayment of the principal amount.

8 Increase the cropped area under irrigation.

9 Work towards digitising land records.

10 Strive to ensure all-weather connectivity for every village.

11 Work towards assisting the maximum number of fishermen by ensuring the availability of storage and other infrastructure under a new ‘Matsya Sampada Yojana’.

12 Ensure 100% disposal of liquid waste and reuse of waste water.

Youth and Education

13 Aim to cover all the secondary schools under Operation Digital Board.

14 Enable investment of ₹ 1 lakh crore in higher education through Revitalising of Infrastructure and Systems in Education (RISE).

15 Work towards increasing the number of seats in premier management institutes.

16 Work towards increasing the number of seats in premier engineering institutes.

17 Work towards increasing the number of seats in premier law institutes.

18 Establish at least one Atal Tinkering Lab in every block.

19 Under a new 'Entrepreneurial Northeast' scheme, provide financial support to MSMEs and for employment generation in northeastern states.

Infrastructure

20 Ensure a pucca house to every family

21 Ensure the LPG gas cylinder connection to all poor rural households.

22 Ensure 100% electrification of all households.

23 Ensure every citizen has access to a bank account.

24 Ensure a toilet in every household.

25 Ensure access to safe and potable drinking water for all households.

26 Complete Phase-1 of Bharatmala Project expeditiously.

27 Double the length of national highways.

28 Ensure 100% waste collection under Swachh Bharat Mission to achieve ODF+ and ODF++ in cities and villages.

29 Ensure ODF status for all villages and cities.

30 Achieve 175 GW of renewable energy capacity.

31 Strive to achieve 10% blending of ethanol in petrol.

32 Connect every Gram Panchayat with high speed optical fibre network.

33 Ensure the supply of piped cooking gas in major Tier 1 and 2 cities.

34 Form a new Ministry of Water unifying the water management functions. This will help approach the issue of water management holistically and ensure better co-ordination of efforts.

35 Aim to increase the number of operational airports to 150 for better air connectivity.

36 Increase port capacity to 2,500 MTPA.

Railways

37 Ensure conversion of all viable rail tracks to broad gauge by 2022.

38 Make all efforts to ensure electrification of all railway tracks by 2022.

39 Start developing smart railway stations across India.

40 Work towards equipping all main railway stations with Wi-Fi facility.

41 Complete the dedicated freight corridor project by 2022.

Health

42 Establish 1.5 lakh health and wellness centres under Ayushman Bharat.

43 Start setting up 75 new medical colleges/ postgraduate medical colleges.

44 Target provisioning of telemedicine and diagnostic laboratory facilities at all health and wellness centres to ensure quality primary medical care to the poor at their doorstep

45 Work towards increasing the number of childcare facilities threefold.

46 Ensure a drastic reduction in cases of tuberculosis.

47 Increase the doctor-population ratio to 1:1400.

48 Under the POSHAN Abhiyaan, aim to reduce the malnutrition level as well as accelerate the rate of reduction of malnourishment.

Economy

49 Further improve India’s rank in ‘Ease of Doing Business’ ranking.

50 Work towards improving GDP share from manufacturing sector.

51 Work towards doubling the total exports.

52 Establish National Traders’ Welfare Board and create a National Policy for Retail Trade for the growth of retail business.

53 Work towards creating a single-window compliance and dispute resolution mechanism for MSMEs.

54 Strive to ensure reduced tax rates, higher tax collection and greater compliance.

55 Work towards ensuring a stable taxation regime.

56 In order to incentivise compliance of law and ease of doing business, amend the Companies Act to impose civil liability for technical and procedural defaults of a minor nature, thus unclogging the majority of cases from courts.

Good Governance

57 Ensure the availability of banking services within 5 kms of every individual.

58 Achieve complete digitisation and modernisation of courts.

59 Promote and increase digital transactions.

60 Ensure end-to-end digitisation of government processes.

61 Enable digital delivery of government services.

62 Work towards substantially reducing the current levels of air pollution.

63 Work towards completely eliminating crop residue burning to reduce air pollution.

64 Put an Indian in space in an Indian spacecraft as part of ‘Gaganyaan’ mission.

Inclusive Development

65 Ensure full immunisation coverage of children.

66 Strive to make all government buildings accessible.

67 Ensure the completion of six Tribal Freedom Fighters Museums.

68 Work towards completing the development of ‘Panchteerth’ circuit.

69 Expand the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan scheme to cover all small shopkeepers.

70 Ensure comprehensive social security coverage for all unorganised labourers including insurance, pension etc.

Women

71 Work towards increasing female workforce participation rate.

72 Ensure justice for Muslim women by enacting the law against triple talaq.

Cultural Heritage

73 Achieve the goal of Clean Ganga by 2022.

74 Complete the development of all projects under Swadesh Darshan, PRASAD and HRIDAY schemes.

75 Work towards digitisation of collections in all national museums.