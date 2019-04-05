Buldhana Buldhana Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra. It was formed before the 1951 elections. It consists of six segments with one of them reserved for the SC category.

The Buldhana Parliamentary constituency is numbered 5 in the state.

The city of Buldhana lies in the Amravati Division in the Vidharbha region. It is bordered by the state of Madhya Pradesh to its north.

The electors in the Buldhana Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav of the Shiv Sena is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Ganpatrao was elected from this seat.

He secured 509,145 votes to defeat Ingle Krushanarao Ganpatrao of the NCP who got 349,566 votes.

There were a total number of 1,596,234 electors here last time out of which 978,626 cast their votes. The voter turnout recorded here was 61.31 %.

As of 2001, census data states that the total population of the city is about 63,000 of which 13% comprises of the child population.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the primary electoral contest for this seat is between the Shiv Sena and the NCP. Though several other regional parties and some independent candidates are also in the fray.

Stakes are high for Shiv Sena this time as it has renominated Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao from the Buldhana Lok Sabha seat.

He is pitted against Rajendra Shingane of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The BJP and Shiv Sena are contesting 25 and 23 seats respectively of the total 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra.

The Congress also has a tie-up with the NCP and other regional outfits.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The results would be declared on May 23.