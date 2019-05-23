close

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Calling Narendra Modi thief was wrong: Nitin Gadkari

"The Prime Minister is not of any party, he is of the country; it was wrong to call him a thief," said Gadkari.

New Delhi: BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said calling Prime Minister Narendra a "thief" was wrong as the Prime Minister does not belong to a party but the country.

Speaking to the media as the BJP leads in the trends of the Lok Sabha results, he said the people have voted for the BJP as they have shown faith in Modi`s leadership.

Live TV

"The people of the nation know what is best for the country. In this election, people have shown faith that the Modi rule can change the nation. People have voted for the same. BJP`s win is people`s choice," the Union Minister said.

"The Prime Minister is not of any party, he is of the country; it was wrong to call him a thief," said Gadkari.

 

