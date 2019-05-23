close

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Captain Amarinder Singh's own seat in danger now: Shiromani Akali Dal's Harsimrat Kaur Badal

With BJP looking forward to yet another landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday said that people have told the Congress that the power is in their hands.

Bathinda: With BJP looking forward to yet another landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday said that people have told the Congress that the power is in their hands.

She added that now Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh`s seat is also in danger. "People have told the Congress party that the power is in their hands and forcing them will not work. I want to congratulate SAD and BJP workers. Congress didn`t leave out anything to harass our workers, but still, they worked very hard. Congress has been swept across India... Captain`s own seat is in danger now," Harsimrat told ANI.

As per the latest trends, Harsimrat is leading from Bathinda Lok Sabha seats. The trends also predict that the ruling BJP is storming back to power with a comfortable majority on its own for the second consecutive time and is set to cross the 300-mark along with its allies in the Lok Sabha.

The BJP whose campaign was spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on muscular nationalism and a strident anti-Congress plank was leading in 292 seats, 20 seats more than the halfway mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha. Its allies Shiv Sena (20), JD-U (16) and Lok Janshakti Party (6) were also doing well in Maharashtra and Bihar.
 

