Case filed against Union Minister Giriraj Singh for casteist remark

Patna: A case was filed on Friday at a court in Bihar's Begusarai against Union Minister Giriraj Singh for making a casteist remark against local Congress MLA Amita Bhushan.

Besides Singh, the complaint also named Mahant Shankar Das of the Suja Thakurbari for making the controversial remark against the Congress lawmaker. The complaint was filed by Rashtriya Lok Samta Party leader Rajiv Kumar.

According to the petitioner, the remark was initially made by Shankar which was later supported by Singh during campaigning. The petitioner's lawyer Prabhakar Kumar Sharma said the Chief Judicial Magistrate court will hear the case again on April 11.

A BJP leader, Giriraj Singh will contest the Lok Sabha polls from the Begusarai constituency.

Starting from April 11, Bihar will go to polls for 40 Lok Sabha seats in seven phases. The main contenders in the state are BJP, Lok Janshakti Party, Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal.