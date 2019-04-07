Cash, liquor flow in Northeast ahead of Lok Sabha election

Guwahati: With the Lok Sabha elections drawing closer, some of the northeastern states seem to be high on spirits while cash seizures too have been reported from these states.

In Nagaland, the flying squads and state police officers have so far seized 62,665 litre of liquor and illegal cash of over Rs 91 lakh till Saturday since the imposition of the model code of conduct on March 12.

The law enforces in Assam have so far seized 1,17,935.46 litre of liquor valued at over Rs 7 lakh. Illegal cash of over Rs 7 crore has been seized by the officials between March 12 and Saturday.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the authorities have seized 70,226 bottles of beer, 28,181 bottles of liquor, over 800 bottles of wine and more than 144 bottles of country liquor.

According to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Arunachal Pradesh, the total value of the seized cash and liquor is estimated to be over Rs 5 crore.

Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura, Sriram Taranikanti said that Rs 1.38 crore of illegal cash has been seized so far.