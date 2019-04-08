Chennai North Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of Tamil Nadu. It is one among the three Lok Sabha constituencies of Chennai.

The Chennai North Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 2) was formed before the 1957 elections. It comprises of six legislative assembly segments of which one is reserved for the SC category.

It was earlier known as Madras North and has a total number of 1,016,663 voters.

The electors in the Chennai North Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

TG Venkatesh Babu of the AIADMK is the incumbent Member of Parliament from the Chennai North Lok Sabha Constituency.

In the 2014 polls, TG Venkatesh Babu bagged 406,704 votes and defeated Girirajan R of the DMK who secured 307,000 votes.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the DMK has fielded Kalanithi Veerasamy from the Chennai North constituency while the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) has given the ticket to Azhagapuram R Mohanraj to contest from this seat. The BSP has nominated S Robert Gnana Sekar as its candidate from this seat.

In the Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency, Praveen Kumar of People's Party of India (secular), Sebastin J from the Socialist Unity Centre Of India (Communist), Independent candidate Marimuthu P, Kaliyammal of the Naam Tamilar Katchi party are the official candidates contesting from this constituency.

All the 39 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu will go to polls in the second phase on April 18.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.