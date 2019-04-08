हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chennai South Lok Sabha Constituency

Dr J Jayavardhan of AIADMK is the incumbent MP from the Chennai South Lok Sabha Constituency.

Chennai South Lok Sabha Constituency

Chennai South Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of Tamil Nadu. It is one of the three Lok Sabha constituencies representing Chennai. 

The Chennai South Parliamentary constituency (constituency number 3) was formed before the 1957 elections and comprises of six legislative assembly segments. 

It was earlier known as Madras South and has a total number of 1,162,062 electors. 

The electors in the Chennai South Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Dr J Jayavardhan of AIADMK is the incumbent Member of Parliament from the Chennai South Lok Sabha Constituency.

In the 2014 polls, Dr J Jayavardhan bagged 438,404 to defeat TKS Elangovan of the DMK who got 301779 votes in his favour.

CN Annadurai, the first non-Congress chief minister of Tamil Nadu, had resigned his seat in 1967 after he was nominated for chief ministership. It was later contested and won by Murasoli Maran. 

In the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha election, the AIADMK has re-nominated Dr J Jayavardhan from the Chennai South Lok Sabha Constituency while the DMK has fielded Tamizhachi Thangapandian. 

Meanwhile, the BSP has declared R Kumar as its candidate from the Chennai South Lok Sabha seat.

All the 39 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu will go to polls in the second phase on April 18.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.

