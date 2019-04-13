Choose between one who gives befitting reply to enemy or one who winks in Parliament: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Amroha: Taking a jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday said that people of the country must choose between a leader who gives a befitting reply to the enemy and a leader who winks in the parliament.

Addressing an election rally, he said, "It is time for the country to decide whether it needs a prime minister who orders for retaliation or the one who winks while sitting in the parliament."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi works at least eighteen hours a day and hasn`t taken even a single leave in the last five years. He needs your support to further develop the nation", he added.

The deputy chief minister also launched a scathing attack on the opposition parties by saying, "Demonetisation and lack of vote has infuriated the elephant. The elephant which had gone fat after eating money has become even smaller than buffalo`s calf. The cycle that used to grab land and houses has been broken by people. There is also a hand that has only robbed the country".

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh began on April 11 and will culminate on May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.