close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Lok Sabha election 2019

CM Mamata Banerjee pens poem, 'I Do Not Agree', day after Lok Sabha election results 2019

CM Banerjee wrote claiming that she doesn't believe in communalism and religious aggression, but is a believer of humanism.

CM Mamata Banerjee pens poem, &#039;I Do Not Agree&#039;, day after Lok Sabha election results 2019

A day after the Lok Sabha election results 2019 showed a stunning surge of the BJP in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday penned a poem, titled 'I Do Not Agree', which indirectly slams the saffron party. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, CM Banerjee wrote claiming that she doesn't believe in communalism and religious aggression, but is a believer of humanism.

Live TV

Calling herself as the "servant of the gentle Renaissance raised in Bengal", CM Banerjee wrote that she keeps herself engrossed in numerous duties. In a veiled jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), she accused the party of expediently using "religion as a trump card" and residing on "mountains of riches". She asked those who "believe in tolerance" to join her.

"I Do Not Agree The colour of communalism I do not believe in, There is aggression and tolerance in every religion. I am a humble servant of the gentle Renaissance raised in Bengal. I don't believe in selling religious aggression, I believe in a religion that draws light from humanism. Those who expediently use religion as a trump card and reside on mountains of riches. I keep myself engrossed in my numerous duties while you appear to have no such qualms. Is that why you resort to selling aggression in religion? Those who believe in tolerance, let us come together and awaken all. When the whole world is but one country O why this arithmetic that seeks to make aggression a virtue?" tweeted CM Banerjee.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Lok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019General election results 2019Lok Sabha results 2019election results 2019
Next
Story

BJP and Congress will look to challenge AAP in 2020 assembly polls

Must Watch

PT5M47S

Deshhit: Know the reasons why BJP won Lok Sabha elections 2019