CM Mamata Banerjee pens poem, 'I Do Not Agree', day after Lok Sabha election results 2019

A day after the Lok Sabha election results 2019 showed a stunning surge of the BJP in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday penned a poem, titled 'I Do Not Agree', which indirectly slams the saffron party. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, CM Banerjee wrote claiming that she doesn't believe in communalism and religious aggression, but is a believer of humanism.

Calling herself as the "servant of the gentle Renaissance raised in Bengal", CM Banerjee wrote that she keeps herself engrossed in numerous duties. In a veiled jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), she accused the party of expediently using "religion as a trump card" and residing on "mountains of riches". She asked those who "believe in tolerance" to join her.

I Do Not Agree pic.twitter.com/RFVjiunJQt — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 24, 2019

"I Do Not Agree The colour of communalism I do not believe in, There is aggression and tolerance in every religion. I am a humble servant of the gentle Renaissance raised in Bengal. I don't believe in selling religious aggression, I believe in a religion that draws light from humanism. Those who expediently use religion as a trump card and reside on mountains of riches. I keep myself engrossed in my numerous duties while you appear to have no such qualms. Is that why you resort to selling aggression in religion? Those who believe in tolerance, let us come together and awaken all. When the whole world is but one country O why this arithmetic that seeks to make aggression a virtue?" tweeted CM Banerjee.