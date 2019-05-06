close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

Congress delegation tells EC to take action against PM Modi over remarks on Rajiv Gandhi

PM Narendra Modi had called Rajiv Gandhi 'Brashtachari (Corrupt) No. 1', prompting a sharp reaction from Congress.

Congress delegation tells EC to take action against PM Modi over remarks on Rajiv Gandhi

New Delhi: A Congress delegation on Monday met with Election Commission of India officials and demanded action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent remarks on former PM Rajiv Gandhi.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who was part of the Congress delegation, said that PM Modi had stopped to a new low and that he should be penalised for his remarks on Rajiv Gandhi. "PM Modi's language is so derogatory that to even repeat it does not seem correct. We have registered a complaint against him with the Election Commission and want action against him," he said. "There are barely 14 days left for the election and therefore, we have asked for immediate action."

BJP and Congress have been exchanging fiery accusations throughout the course of Lok Sabha election 2019. Recently, PM Modi at a rally called Rajiv Gandhi as 'Brashtachari (Corrupt) No. 1'. It prompted a scathing attack from several Congress leaders who said it was deplorable for the current PM to speak ill of a former PM who gave his life for the country. Rahul Gandhi, the Congress president and son of Rajiv Gandhi, tweeted in reaction to the remark. "Modi Ji, The battle is over. Your Karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won’t protect you. All my love and a huge hug," he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

While Congress has now approached EC against the said remark, this is not the first time that a complaint has been lodged by them against PM Modi. Congress has previously charged PM Modi for violating the Model Code of Conduct during his different electoral rallies although the EC has given clean chits to him so far.

Tags:
Narendra ModiRahul GandhiRajiv GandhiCongressBJPLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

BJP candidate Locket Chatterjee alleges TMC treated voters to chicken and rice, complains against poll officer

Must Watch

PT11M25S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 06th May, 2019