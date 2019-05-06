Congress delegation tells EC to take action against PM Modi over remarks on Rajiv Gandhi

New Delhi: A Congress delegation on Monday met with Election Commission of India officials and demanded action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent remarks on former PM Rajiv Gandhi.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who was part of the Congress delegation, said that PM Modi had stopped to a new low and that he should be penalised for his remarks on Rajiv Gandhi. "PM Modi's language is so derogatory that to even repeat it does not seem correct. We have registered a complaint against him with the Election Commission and want action against him," he said. "There are barely 14 days left for the election and therefore, we have asked for immediate action."

BJP and Congress have been exchanging fiery accusations throughout the course of Lok Sabha election 2019. Recently, PM Modi at a rally called Rajiv Gandhi as 'Brashtachari (Corrupt) No. 1'. It prompted a scathing attack from several Congress leaders who said it was deplorable for the current PM to speak ill of a former PM who gave his life for the country. Rahul Gandhi, the Congress president and son of Rajiv Gandhi, tweeted in reaction to the remark. "Modi Ji, The battle is over. Your Karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won’t protect you. All my love and a huge hug," he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

While Congress has now approached EC against the said remark, this is not the first time that a complaint has been lodged by them against PM Modi. Congress has previously charged PM Modi for violating the Model Code of Conduct during his different electoral rallies although the EC has given clean chits to him so far.