Congress names 12 candidates from Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh for Lok Sabha poll

New Delhi: Congress on Friday released a list of 12 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The list includes one candidate from Bihar, seven candidates from Odisha and one candidate from Uttar Pradesh.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar will contest from Sasaram in Bihar.

Supriya Shrinate will fight the polls from Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj, replacing Tanushree Tripathi.