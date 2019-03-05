Congress rules out alliance with AAP in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal gets furious

New Delhi: Delhi Congress Chief Sheila Dikshit on Tuesday ruled out any possibility of forging an alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections after a meeting with Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

"A unanimous decision has been taken in the meeting that there will be no alliance in Delhi. Congress President Rahul Gandhi was also present. And it is final," Dikshit told news agency ANI adding that the agenda of the meeting was to discuss whether Congress should forge an alliance in Delhi or not in the run-up to general elections.

After Dixit's announcement of 'no' tie-up with the AAP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged some 'secret' understanding between BJP and Congress for the elections.

"At a time when the whole country wants to defeat Modi-Shah duo, Congress is helping BJP by splitting anti-BJP vote," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader tweeted.

"Rumours (are) that Congress has some secret understanding with BJP. Delhi is ready to fight against Cong-BJP alliance. People will defeat this unholy alliance," he added.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had said, "There should be only one candidate against every BJP candidate, votes must not be divided. I am tired of trying to convince Congress for forming an alliance. But they refuse to understand. If our alliance with Congress is done, BJP will lose all seven seats in Delhi."

AAP last week had announced its candidates for six out of seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

AAP has fielded Brajesh Goyal from New Delhi, Atishi from East Delhi, Dilip K Pandey from North East Delhi, Raghav Chadha from South Delhi, Pankaj Gupta from Chandani Chowk, and Gugan Singh from North West Delhi. However, the party is yet to announce its candidate for West Delhi Lok Sabha seat.