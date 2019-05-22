Delhi Lok Sabha election results 2019: Watch Zee News live streaming

The fate of 164 candidates in the fray from seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be declared on Thursday, May 23. The counting will begin at 8 am across the two states and one union territory.

As per the Supreme Court's order, the Election Commission will tally the voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips with five EVMs per assembly segment.

In a bid to keep BJP away from Delhi, AAP offered Congress to forge an alliance in the city-state; however, their talks could not materialise, resulting in a three-cornered fight from here.

Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 60.21% on Sunday, down from 65.1% in 2014.

Key candidates:

The key candidates in Delhi are - BJP's Gautam Gambhir and Manoj Tiwari, Congress' Sheila Dikshit and Ajay Maken, AAP' Atishi Marlena, Raghav Chadha.

2008 Beijing Olympics bronze medallist Vijendra Singh made his maiden foray into politics, fighting the Lok Sabha election from south Delhi on Congress ticket.

Exit Poll predictions for Delhi:

While most exit polls predicted a sweep for the BJP, some exit polls projected that Congress may get one seat in Delhi.

According to India TV-CNX Exit poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to repeat the 2014 victory when it had won all seven seats. It could be a big setback for the AAP if the projections of exit polls and the actual results are same. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll has projected six to seven seats for BJP while 0-1 for Congress. News 24-Chanakya has predicted all the seven seats for BJP. Exit polls by News 18-Ipsos projected six to seven seats for the BJP and one for Congress.

ABP-Axis projected five out of seven seats for BJP and one each for Congress and AAP. Republic-Jan Ki Baat and Aajtak-Axis says the BJP would win a minimum of six seats, while the saffron party is expected to bag at least five out of seven seats as per an exit poll by ABP-CSDS and NewsX-Neta.