Denied ticket from Patna Sahib seat, Shatrughan Sinha attacks BJP for replacing Advani with Amit Shah in Gandhinagar

Hours after senior BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha lost his ticket of the Lok Sabha Patna Sahib seat to Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, the sitting MP retaliated by strongly criticising the saffron party.

Sinha directed his barbs on Saturday at the party's decision to nominate BJP chief Amit Shah from Gujarat's Gandhinagar constituency, replacing veteran leader LK Advani.

Taking to Twitter, a disgruntled Sinha accused the BJP of "orchestrating the departure of a most respected friend, philosopher, guide, father figure & ultimate leader of the party LK Advani, from the political arena/ election".

In a series of tweets, the BJP leader said that Advani has been replaced by someone "whose image or personality is no match nor a patch on him". He called the step of replacing Advani with Shah a deliberate and intentional move that has not gone down well with the people.

The Gandhinagar constituency has been a fortress for BJP since 1989 with Advani winning from here on six occasions – the latest was in 2014 when he scripted a win by a colossal margin of close to 5 lakh.

"It's worrisome, painful and according to some people, even shameful... that which your people have done was the most expected & awaited....orchestrating the departure of a most respected friend, philosopher, guide, father figure & ultimate leader of the party Shri. L.K.Advani, from the political arena/ election. That too through the replacement of Mr Advani by none other than the man who is also the President of the party but whose image or personality is no match nor a patch on him. This has been done deliberately & intentionally & hasn't gone down well with the people of the country. He is a father figure & no one can approve of such a treatment to a father figure," tweeted Sinha.

opposite reaction. And I am capable of paying back...

He also took a jibe at the party for not giving him the ticket of the Patna Sahib seat. Sinha warned of giving a befitting reply to the BJP asserting that he is "capable of answering your people back in the same coin". He cited Newton's third law, every action has an equal and opposite reaction.

"What you & your people have done with me, is still tolerable. I'm able & capable of answering your people back in the same coin. Remember Newton's third law...every action has an equal and opposite reaction. And I am capable of paying back...But having done the same to stalwarts like - to begin with respected, Shri Yashwant Sinha ji, followed by most learned Arun Shourie one of the top builders of the party, Shri. Murli Manohar Joshi ji & now last but not the least, Shri.L.K.Advaniji smacks of ingratitude..," further added the BJP leader.

The BJP leader also taunted the party saying, "Sirji, instead of playing Rafale Baba & Chalis Chokiwdar, which has already fallen flat on its face, it's high time & right time to take some corrective measures (if you still can) & go for damage control soon, sooner the better."

He lastly added, "People are watching at this hour, to give a befitting reply for all this that is being done by the one-man show & 2 men army company. Long Live Shri. Advaniji! Jai Hind!