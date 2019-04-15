close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Dhenkanal Lok Sabha Constituency of Odisha: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Dhenkanal Lok Sabha Constituency of Odisha.

Dhenkanal Lok Sabha Constituency of Odisha: Full list of candidates, polling dates
File Photo

Dhenkanal Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 21 constituencies of Lok Sabha in the state of Odisha. 

Raja Kamakhya Prasad Singh Deo of Indian National Congress, Pradyumna Kumar Naik of Bahujan Samaj Party, Mahesh Sahoo of Biju Janata Dal and Rudra Narayan Pany of Bharatiya Janata Party are a few noted candidates for general election 2019 from the Dhenkanal Lok Sabha Constituency of Odisha.

It was formed prior to the 1957 elections. It is composed of seven segments of Vidhan Sabha.  

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Dhenkanal Lok Sabha Constituency of Odisha.

Odisha Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 RAJA KAMAKHYA PRASAD SINGH DEO Indian National Congress
2 PRADYUMNA KUMAR NAIK Bahujan Samaj Party
3 MAHESH SAHOO Biju Janata Dal
4 RUDRA NARAYAN PANY Bharatiya Janata Party
5 PRIYABRATA GARNAIK Hindusthan Nirman Dal
6 BIJAYA KUMAR BEHERA Ambedkarite Party of India
7 MANASI SWAIN SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
8 RANJAN KUMAR SAHOO Bhartiya Manavadhikaar Federal Party
9 SAROJ KUMAR SATPATHY Samata Kranti Dal

Also read: Dhenkanal Lok Sabha Constituency

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI. The results will be declared on May 23. 

Tathagata Satpathy of BJD is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Tathagata Satpathy bagged 453277 votes and decimated Rudra Narayan Pany of the BJP.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Dhenkanal Lok Sabha Constituency candidates listOdisha Lok Sabha constituency
Next
Story

SC raps EC over no action against Mayawati, Yogi Adityanath for violating MCC

Must Watch

PT10M19S

Prakash Javadekar addresses a Press Conference and slams Rahul Gandhi