Dhenkanal Lok Sabha Constituency of Odisha: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Dhenkanal Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 21 constituencies of Lok Sabha in the state of Odisha.

Raja Kamakhya Prasad Singh Deo of Indian National Congress, Pradyumna Kumar Naik of Bahujan Samaj Party, Mahesh Sahoo of Biju Janata Dal and Rudra Narayan Pany of Bharatiya Janata Party are a few noted candidates for general election 2019 from the Dhenkanal Lok Sabha Constituency of Odisha.

It was formed prior to the 1957 elections. It is composed of seven segments of Vidhan Sabha.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Dhenkanal Lok Sabha Constituency of Odisha.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 RAJA KAMAKHYA PRASAD SINGH DEO Indian National Congress 2 PRADYUMNA KUMAR NAIK Bahujan Samaj Party 3 MAHESH SAHOO Biju Janata Dal 4 RUDRA NARAYAN PANY Bharatiya Janata Party 5 PRIYABRATA GARNAIK Hindusthan Nirman Dal 6 BIJAYA KUMAR BEHERA Ambedkarite Party of India 7 MANASI SWAIN SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 8 RANJAN KUMAR SAHOO Bhartiya Manavadhikaar Federal Party 9 SAROJ KUMAR SATPATHY Samata Kranti Dal

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI. The results will be declared on May 23.

Tathagata Satpathy of BJD is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Tathagata Satpathy bagged 453277 votes and decimated Rudra Narayan Pany of the BJP.