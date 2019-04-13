close

Tathagata Satpathy of BJD is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency.

Dhenkanal Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 21 constituencies of Lok Sabha in the state of Odisha. 

It was formed prior to the 1957 elections. It is composed of seven segments of Vidhan Sabha.  

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Dhenkanal parliamentary constituency are - Dhenkanal, Hindol (SC), Kamakhyanagar, Parjanga, Pallahara, Talcher and Angul.

The seat is not reserved for any category and its constituency number is 9.

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Tathagata Satpathy bagged 453277 votes and decimated Rudra Narayan Pany of the BJP.

Before 2014, Satapathy had also won the elections in 2009, 2004 and 1998.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has fielded Rudra Narayan Pani from the Dhenkanal seat, while the INC has given ticket to Brigadiar KP Singhoeo

The main electoral contest here is between the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD and the BJP which is trying hard to uproot the ruling party from Odisha.

On March 10, the Election Commission of India announced dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The elections will take place in seven phases, and the results will be declared on May 23. 

Along with Lok Sabha elections, Odisha is also going for assembly polls. The voting for the Odisha assembly will take place in four phases along with the Lok Sabha elections.

