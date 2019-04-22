close

Lok Sabha election 2019

EC bars Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu from campaigning for 72 hours for violating poll code

Sidhu has been barred from campaigning for 72 hours for allegedly violating poll code.

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India on Monday barred Punjab Minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu from campaigning for the 72 hours for allegedly violating the poll code.

According to reports, the apex poll panel has barred Sidhu from holding any public meeting, road show, public rally and & interviews in media in connection with ongoing elections, for 72 hours from 10 am on 23 April 2019. 

The apex poll body had earlier issued a notice to Sidhu for allegedly warning the Muslim voters about the division of votes during an election rally in Bihar's Katihar.

 

During the rally, Sidhu had urged the Muslims voters to not split their votes. 

He also asked them to do mass voting for the Congress so as to throw Prime Minister Narendra Modi out of power. 

In his response to the EC notice, Sidhu had said that his comments had been misconstrued. 

However, taking cognisance of the matter, the poll panel has now banned him from campaigning for 72 hours from tomorrow, 10 AM.

