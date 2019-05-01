close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jitubhai Vaghani

EC bars Gujarat BJP chief Jitubhai Vaghani for 72 hours from campaigning for using abusive language

The poll panel has stated that Vaghani cannot campaign in any part of the country for using an abusive language against the opposition party while addressing the rally.

EC bars Gujarat BJP chief Jitubhai Vaghani for 72 hours from campaigning for using abusive language
File photo

New Delhi: The Election Commission has barred Gujarat BJP chief Jitubhai Vaghani from campaigning for 72 hours for "using intemperate and abusive language" and "alleged violation of Model Code of Coduct" when he addressed party workers and voters at Amroli on April 7, sources said on Tuesday.

The poll panel has stated that Vaghani cannot campaign in any part of the country for using an abusive language against the opposition party while addressing a rally recently. 

The campaigning ban on Vaghani will be effective from 4 pm on May 2 to 4 pm on May 5.

Gujarat went to polls in the third phase on April 23.

The poll panel has imposed a nationwide ban on Vaghani from holding public meetings, public processions, rallies and roadshows besides interviews and public utterances in the media (electronic, print, social media).

Tags:
Jitubhai VaghaniElection CommissionLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Gujarat
Next
Story

All eyes on Ayodhya as PM Modi, Akhilesh, Mayawati to address rallies here

Must Watch

PT3M23S

News 25: Watch 25 top news stories of the day