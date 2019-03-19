EC issues show cause notice to BJP leader Babul Supriyo for violation of Model Code of Conduct

The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a show cause notice to BJP leader Babul Supriyo for poll code violation on Tuesday.

The additional Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Basu said, “We are keeping a close watch on media and through the surveillance, we came to know of the election campaign song of Babul Supriyo. The All India Trinamool Congress has also registered a complaint against the song with us. We investigated the complaint and it seems that he (Babul Supriyo) promoted the song without media certification in the electronic media, social sites.”

He added, “This is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. We have issued a show cause notice to Babul Supriyo. He has to reply the show cause notice within 48 hours. As far as the content is concerned, we have received another complaint from the All India Trinamool Congress.”

Supriyo, on the other hand, claimed that he had not created the music video, rather media houses had covered it during the recording of the song. “I will definitely reply to the show cause notice. The song will be sent to the media certification department and will be released in a proper manner from the BJP party office. I have not released the song on the social site also. During the recording, I had shared it with the party members and it seems that they have circulated it. I will abide by all the rules and regulations of the Election Commission,” said Supriyo.

Earlier in the day, an FIR was lodged against Supriyo at the Asansol South Police Station for the song slamming the ruling party in the state – Trinamool Congress.

On the same day, a high-level delegation of the Trinamool congress, comprising party leaders Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Dr Chandan Mitra, met the officials of Election Commission of India in Delhi on a range of issues.