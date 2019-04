The Election Commission has registered an FIR against Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Asansol Babul Supriyo hours after he threatened a Trinamool Congress (TMC) polling agent at an election booth.

A footage of Supriyo threatening the TMC polling agent at booth number 199 in Bonabani has gone viral.

Live TV

The presiding officer also confirmed to EC of intimidation by Supriyo.