close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

EC warns Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi over 'Modi ki sena' comment, asks him to be careful in future

The ECI has asked him to refrain from using references to security forces for political propaganda and to be careful in the future.

EC warns Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi over &#039;Modi ki sena&#039; comment, asks him to be careful in future
ANI photo

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has warned Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi over his 'Modi ki sena (Modi’s army)' remark, which he made during an election rally in Rampur. The poll body has asked him to refrain from using references to security forces for political propaganda and to be careful in the future.

State election authorities had issued him a show cause notice earlier. In his response, the minister had agreed that he had used the phrase. 

"The Commission, hereby warns Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to desist from using the references to defence forces for political propaganda and to be careful in future," the order read.

A similar remark was also made by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during an election campaign after which he was also asked to be careful in future.

On Monday, the EC banned Adityanath from taking part in election campaign for 48 hours.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Next
Story

Bangladesh actor Ghazi Abdul Noor, seen at TMC candidate's campaign, had expired visa

Must Watch

PT2M4S

5W1H: Sadhvi Pragya to take on Digvijaya in Bhopal