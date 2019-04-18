EC warns Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi over 'Modi ki sena' comment, asks him to be careful in future

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has warned Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi over his 'Modi ki sena (Modi’s army)' remark, which he made during an election rally in Rampur. The poll body has asked him to refrain from using references to security forces for political propaganda and to be careful in the future.

State election authorities had issued him a show cause notice earlier. In his response, the minister had agreed that he had used the phrase.

"The Commission, hereby warns Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to desist from using the references to defence forces for political propaganda and to be careful in future," the order read.

A similar remark was also made by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during an election campaign after which he was also asked to be careful in future.

On Monday, the EC banned Adityanath from taking part in election campaign for 48 hours.