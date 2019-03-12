Embarrassment for Congress as party leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil's son joins BJP

Mumbai: In an embarrassment to the Congress, Sujay Vikhe-Patil, son of the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, on Tuesday joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sujay Vikhe-Patil was welcomed to the party fold by several senior leaders including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state party chief Raosahabe Danve-Patil who offered him a BJP flag.

Along with Sujay Vikhe-Patil, several other prominent leaders and legislators from Ahmednagar district are likely to join the BJP.

According to present indications, Sujay Vikhe-Patil is likely to be fielded from the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat, considered a bastion of the renowned Vikhe-Patil clan, of which Sujay belongs to the fourth-generation.

The development follows the Sharad Pawar-led NCP spurning a request by Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil to leave aside the Ahmedanagar Lok Sabha seat for his son.

Sujay last week held meetings with BJP leader Girish Mahajan. Dilip Gandhi is BJP's sitting MP from Ahmednagar LS seat.