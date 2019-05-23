close

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Erstwhile royal family member Diya Kumari wins Rajsamand seat by over 5 lakh votes

Kumari got 8,63,039 votes as against 3,11,123 votes of Devkinandan.

Jaipur: Erstwhile royal family member Diya Kumari won the Rajsamand parliamentary seat by defeating her nearest rival Devkinandan of the Congress by over five lakh votes.

Kumari was contesting the Lok Sabha polls for the first time.

She defeated Devkinandan by 5,51,916 votes. 

Kumari got 8,63,039 votes as against 3,11,123 votes of Devkinandan.

The royal scion had represented the 14th Rajasthan Assembly from Swai Madhopur but decided against contesting the 2018 assembly election. 

The BJP fielded her from Rajsamand after sitting BJP MP Hari Om Singh Rathore decided not to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls citing health reasons.

In 2014, Rathore had won the seat by defeating the Congress candidate by a margin of 3,95,705 votes.

In 2009, Gopal Singh of the Congress had emerged victorious from the seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 45,890 votes. 

 

 

