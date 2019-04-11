Firozabad Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 80 Lok Sabha Constituencies of Uttar Pradesh.

Firozabad Parliamentary Constituency was formed before the 1957 elections.

1,422,243 is the total electorate count in the Firozabad Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 20). Out of these 782,455 number of electorates are males and the remaining 639,788 belong to the female category as per the Election commission of India.

Firozabad Lok Sabha constituency is composed of five Vidhan Sabha segments one of which is reserved for the SC category.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Firozabad parliamentary constituency are Tundla (SC), Jasrana, Firozabad, Shikohabad and Sirsaganj.

The electors in the Firozabad Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 23 in the third phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election

Akshay Yadav is the incumbent Member of Parliament from the Firozabad Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2014 polls, Akshay Yadav bagged 534583 votes and defeated Prof SP Singh Baghel of the BJP who got 420524 votes.

Vishwadeep Singh of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ended up at the third place from the seat in the last Lok Sabha polls.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP has fielded Dr Chandra Sen Jadun from the Firozabad Lok Sabha seat, while the SP has renominated its sitting MP Akshay Yadav.

UP is a crucial state for the ruling BJP which came to power at the Centre by winning a maximum number of seats from the state in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.