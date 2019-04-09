First phase of voting in Bihar for 4 seats on April 11; 44 candidates in the fray

New Delhi: Voting in Bihar, which has 40 parliamentary constituencies, will be held in seven phases. In the first phase, voting for which will be held on April 11, four constituencies - Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada and Jamui - will go to polls

Fourty four candidates are in the fray for these four Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. The Election Commission has set up 7,486 polling stations for smooth conduct of elections.

In the first phase, 74,40,324 voters are eligible to vote, out of which, 38,94,024 are males, 35,46,001 are females and 299 voters are in Third Gender category.

The notification for national election was issued on March 18. For the first phase, the last date of filing nominations was March 25 and the scrutiny of nominations took place the next day while the last date for withdrawal of nominations was March 28.

Voting for phase two, for five seats, will be held on April 18. In phase three, five constituencies will vote on April 23, five seats will also vote in the fourth phase on April 29, in the fifth phase too, five seats will go to polls on May 6. In phase six, May 12, and phase seven, May 19, eight seats each will vote.

The counting of votes has been scheduled for May 23.

Bihar holds a unique feature among the parliamentary constituencies with 100 per cent voters having Electoral Picture Identity Card (EPIC).

Meanwhile, in the first phase of polling, 20 states and Union Territories will go to vote for 91 parliamentary constituencies.