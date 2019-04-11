close

First phase polling ends in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh

Mumbai: Polling for seven Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and the Naxal-affected Bastar constituency in neighbouring Chhattisgarh came to an end at 5 pm Thursday.

As much as 46.13 per cent turn-out had been registered in seven seats in Maharashtra's Vidarbha by 3 pm, as per the state election officials.

The prominent candidates in these constituencies include Union ministers and senior BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari, who is contesting from Nagpur, and Hansraj Ahir, who is the nominee from Chandrapur seat.

More than 45 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in Bastar by 3 pm.

Early in the morning, Naxals detonated an IED (improvised explosive device) in Narayanpur district, which comes under Bastar constituency. There were no casualties.

Naxals also triggered an IED blast near a polling booth in Maharashtra's Gadchroli district Thursday while voting was underway. There were no casualties, a police official said.

