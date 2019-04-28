Full list of candidates going to polls in Jharkhand in fourth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

Voting in three Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand will be held on Monday in the fourth phase of general election. The three seats going to polls are Lohardaga (ST), Chatra and Palamu (SC). Voting in Jharkhand is being held in four phases and this is the first time that the state is going to polls in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Voting in 4 seats each will be held in fifth and sixth phase and on three seats in the last phase of polls on May 19. Counting will be held on May 23.

Around 45,26,693 voters will be eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase. At least 59 candidates including Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Sudarshan Bhagat are in the fray in the phase. As there are some Naxal pockets in Palamu and Chatra, borders with Bihar have been sealed. Adequate security arrangements have been made for the polling to be held between 7 AM and 4 PM on April 29.

Here is the full list of candidates going to polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 from Jharkhand:

CHATRA

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ARJUN KUMAR Communist Party of India 2 NAGESHWAR GANJHU Bahujan Samaj Party 3 MANOJ KUMAR YADAV Indian National Congress 4 SUNIL KUMAR SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party 5 SUBHASH PRASAD YADAV Rashtriya Janata Dal 6 ASHUTOSH KUMAR Purvanchal Janta Party (Secular) 7 PANKAJ RANJAN Jharkhand People's Party 8 RAMANAND DAS Bhartiya Sarvodaya Party 9 SAGAR RAM Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha 10 ABDUL RAJAK ANSARI Independent 11 AYUB KHAN Independent 12 ARUN KUMAR YADAV Independent 13 JAIDULLAH ANSARI Independent 14 DULESHWAR SAW Independent 15 DHANANJAY KUMAR Independent 16 NANDLAL PRASAD Independent 17 NAND LAL PRASAD KESHARI Independent 18 PAWAN KUMAR Independent 19 PRAMOD TOPPO Independent 20 BAGENDRA RAM Independent 21 BHAGALPURI YADAV Independent 22 MANOJ KUMAR PANDEY Independent 23 YOGENDRA YADAV Independent 24 RAMESHI RAM Independent 25 RAJENDRA SAHU Independent 26 SHAUKAT ALI Bharatiya Momin Front

LOHARDAGA

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 DINESH ORAON All India Trinamool Congress 2 SHARVAN KUMAR PANNA Bahujan Samaj Party 3 SUKHDEO BHAGAT Indian National Congress 4 SUDARSHAN BHAGAT Bharatiya Janata Party 5 DEOKUMAR DHAN Jharkhand Party 6 AJIT KUMAR BHAGAT Independent 7 AMBER SAURAV KUNAL Independent 8 ANAND PAUL TIRKEY Independent 9 ALONE BAXLA Independent 10 EKUS DHAN Independent 11 KALINDRA ORAON Independent 12 RAGHUNATH MAHLI Independent 13 SANJAY ORAON Independent 14 SANIYA ORAON Independent

PALAMU

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ANJANA BHUIYAN Bahujan Samaj Party 2 GHURAN RAM Rashtriya Janata Dal 3 VISHNU DAYAL RAM Bharatiya Janata Party 4 AMINDRA PASWAN Bhartiya Lok Seva Dal 5 UDAY KUMAR PASWAN Jan Sangharsh Virat Party 6 UMESH KUMAR PASWAN Voters Party International 7 PRAYAG RAM Proutist Sarva Samaj 8 BABAN BHUIYA Jai Prakash Janata Dal 9 BALKESH PRASAD PASWAN Ambedkar National Congress 10 MADAN RAM Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star 11 SHYAM NARAYAN BHUIAN Bahujan Mukti Party 12 SUSHMA MEHTA Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) 13 JORAWAR RAM Independent 14 DINESH RAM Independent 15 RAM JI PASWAN Independent 16 VIJAY KUMAR Independent 17 VIJAY RAM Independent 18 SHRAWAN KUMAR RAVI Independent 19 SATYENDRA KUMAR PASWAN Independent

The BJP had won 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2014, while the JMM secured two. Several top leaders including PM Modi and party president Amit Shah took part in BJP's poll campaign in Jharkhand.

However, there were no prominent national level leaders from opposition parties who campaigned in the three seats for the election. Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jiten Ram Manjhi, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren of the JMM addressed election meetings in the seats held by the BJP.