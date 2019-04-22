Full list of candidates going to polls in West Bengal in third phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

New Delhi: At least five West Bengal Lok Sabha constituencies - Balurghat, Maldaha North, Maldaha South, Jangipur and Murshidabad will go to the polls in the third phase of elections on Tuesday.

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, BJP and Congress are the main contenders in the five seats in which the fate of 61 candidates will be decided by a 80,23,852-strong electorate.

Four seats will see four-cornered contests between the three parties and the CPI-M. It will be a three-cornered contest in Maldaha South as no Left party is in the fray in the seat.

The constituencies saw high-octane campaigning by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, BJP president Amit Shah and Congress president Rahul Gandhi who raised a series of issues ranging from corruption to communalism, NRC to chitfund scams and development to security, besides infiltration.

Here is the list of candidates going to polls in West Bengal:

BALURGHAT

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Arpita Ghosh All India Trinamool Congress 2 Abdus Sadek Sarkar Indian National Congress 3 Nalin Chandra Murmu Bahujan Samaj Party 4 Ranen Barman Revolutionary Socialist Party 5 Sukanta Majumdar Bharatiya Janata Party 6 Naran Tudu Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 7 Nubash Chandra Barman Kamatapur People’s Party (United) 8 Biren Mahanta SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 9 Manas Chakraborty Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star 10 Ranjit Kumar Mohanta Shivsena 11 Ranendra Nath Mali Bahujan Mukti Party 12 Bibhuti Tudu Independent 13 Muslima Khatun Independent

JANGIPUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ABHIJIT MUKHERJEE Indian National Congress 2 KHALILUR RAHAMAN All India Trinamool Congress 3 MAFUJA KHATUN Bharatiya Janata Party 4 MD. ZULFIKAR ALI Communist Party of India (Marxist) 5 SHAMIMUL ISLAM Bahujan Samaj Party 6 DR. S.Q.R. ILYAS Welfare Party Of India 7 TAIEDUL ISLAM SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA 8 DHANANJOY BANERJEE Purvanchal Janta Party (Secular) 9 SAMIRUDDIN SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 10 AVIJIT KHAMARU Independent 11 PRASAD HALDER Independent

MALDAHA DAKSHIN

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ABU HASEM KHAN CHOWDHURY (DALU) Indian National Congress 2 FULCHAND MANDAL Bahujan Samaj Party 3 MD MOAZZEM HOSSAIN All India Trinamool Congress 4 SREERUPA MITRA CHAUDHURY Bharatiya Janata Party 5 ANGSHUDHAR MANDAL SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 6 NASMUL HOQUE Party for Democratic Socialism 7 PAPPU AHAMED Aihra National Party 8 MANJUR ALAHI MUNSHI Independent 9 RATAN MANDAL Independent 10 HASIM AKHTAR Independent

MALDAHA UTTAR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ISHA KHAN CHOUDHURY Indian National Congress 2 KHAGEN MURMU Bharatiya Janata Party 3 NITISH KUMAR MANDAL Bahujan Samaj Party 4 BISWANATH GHOSH Communist Party of India (Marxist) 5 MAUSAM NOOR All India Trinamool Congress 6 ARJUN KESHARI Shivsena 7 NITYA DAS Aihra National Party 8 MONATAN HEMBRAM Bahujan Mukti Party 9 JOSEPH KISKU Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 10 SUBHASH BARMAN Kamatapur People’s Party (United) 11 SUBHASH SARKAR SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 12 AL MONOWARA BEGAM Independent 13 ALAM NOORSED Independent 14 NIMAI BESARA Independent 15 MD. DULAL HOQUE Independent 16 MOHAN HASDA Independent

MURSHIDABAD

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ABU TAHER KHAN All India Trinamool Congress 2 ABU HENA, S/O - LATE ABDUS SATTAR Indian National Congress 3 BADARUDDOZA KHAN Communist Party of India (Marxist) 4 MIJANUL HAQUE Bahujan Samaj Party 5 HUMAYUN KABIR Bharatiya Janata Party 6 KAMARUJJAMAN (BAKUL) KHANDEKAR SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 7 DHANANJOY SARKAR Bahujan Mukti Party 8 MD. HABIBUR RAHAMAN Jamat-E-Seratul Mustakim 9 ABU HENA, S/O - SAZZAD ALI Independent 10 MD. JALALUDDIN MONDAL Independent 11 HUMAYUN KABIR SEKH Independent

The Election Commission will deploy 324 companies of central forces to cover over 92 per cent of the 8528 polling booths in the five Lok Sabha seats.