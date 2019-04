Full list of constituencies going to vote in third phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on April 23

Voting for the third phase of Lok Sabha election will be held in 117 constituencies across 13 states and two Union Territories on Tuesday, April 23. The states which will go to vote include Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Assam, Goa, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal. Voting in two union territories - Daman & Diu and Daman & Diu Dadra Nagar Haveli will also be held on Tuesday.

Voting for Tripura East seat which was earlier scheduled to be held in the second phase was postponed due to law and order concerns and will be held on Tuesday. Voters in Jammu and Kashmir will also exercise their franchise in Anantnag seat, where polling has been divided in three phases on April 23, April 29 and May 6.

Here are the seats which are going to polls in the third phase:

SERIAL NUMBER STATE LOK SABHA SEAT POLLING DATE THIRD PHASE – 115 CONSTITUENCIES 1 Assam BARPETA 23 April 2019 2 Assam DHUBRI 23 April 2019 3 Assam GAUHATI 23 April 2019 4 Assam KOKRAJHAR 23 April 2019 5 Bihar ARARIA 23 April 2019 6 Bihar JHANJHARPUR 23 April 2019 7 Bihar KHAGARIA 23 April 2019 8 Bihar MADHEPURA 23 April 2019 9 Bihar SUPAUL 23 April 2019 10 Chhattisgarh BILASPUR 23 April 2019 11 Chhattisgarh DURG 23 April 2019 12 Chhattisgarh JANJGIR 23 April 2019 13 Chhattisgarh KORBA 23 April 2019 14 Chhattisgarh RAIGARH 23 April 2019 15 Chhattisgarh RAIPUR 23 April 2019 16 Chhattisgarh SARGUJA 23 April 2019 17 Gujarat AHMEDABAD EAST 23 April 2019 18 Gujarat AHMEDABAD WEST 23 April 2019 19 Gujarat AMRELI 23 April 2019 20 Gujarat ANAND 23 April 2019 21 Gujarat BANASKANTHA 23 April 2019 22 Gujarat BARDOLI 23 April 2019 23 Gujarat BHARUCH 23 April 2019 24 Gujarat BHAVNAGAR 23 April 2019 25 Gujarat CHHOTA UDAIPUR 23 April 2019 26 Gujarat DAHOD 23 April 2019 27 Gujarat GANDHINAGAR 23 April 2019 28 Gujarat JAMNAGAR 23 April 2019 29 Gujarat JUNAGADH 23 April 2019 30 Gujarat KACHCHH 23 April 2019 31 Gujarat KHEDA 23 April 2019 32 Gujarat MAHESANA 23 April 2019 33 Gujarat NAVSARI 23 April 2019 34 Gujarat PANCHMAHAL 23 April 2019 35 Gujarat PATAN 23 April 2019 36 Gujarat PORBANDAR 23 April 2019 37 Gujarat RAJKOT 23 April 2019 38 Gujarat SABARKANTHA 23 April 2019 39 Gujarat SURAT 23 April 2019 40 Gujarat SURENDRANAGAR 23 April 2019 41 Gujarat VADODARA 23 April 2019 42 Gujarat VALSAD 23 April 2019 43 Goa NORTH GOA 23 April 2019 44 Goa SOUTH GOA 23 April 2019 45 Jammu and Kashmir* ANANTNAG 23 April 2019 46 Karnataka BAGALKOT 23 April 2019 47 Karnataka BELAGAVI 23 April 2019 48 Karnataka BELLARY 23 April 2019 49 Karnataka BIDAR 23 April 2019 50 Karnataka BIJAPUR 23 April 2019 51 Karnataka CHIKKODI 23 April 2019 52 Karnataka DAVANAGERE 23 April 2019 53 Karnataka DHARWAD 23 April 2019 54 Karnataka HAVERI 23 April 2019 55 Karnataka KALABURAGI 23 April 2019 56 Karnataka KOPPAL 23 April 2019 57 Karnataka RAICHUR 23 April 2019 58 Karnataka SHIMOGA 23 April 2019 59 Karnataka UTTARA KANNADA 23 April 2019 60 Kerala ALAPPUZHA 23 April 2019 61 Kerala ALATHUR 23 April 2019 62 Kerala ATTINGAL 23 April 2019 63 Kerala CHALAKUDY 23 April 2019 64 Kerala ERNAKULAM 23 April 2019 65 Kerala IDUKKI 23 April 2019 66 Kerala KANNUR 23 April 2019 67 Kerala KASARAGOD 23 April 2019 68 Kerala KOLLAM 23 April 2019 69 Kerala KOTTAYAM 23 April 2019 70 Kerala KOZHIKODE 23 April 2019 71 Kerala MALAPPURAM 23 April 2019 72 Kerala MAVELIKARA 23 April 2019 73 Kerala PALAKKAD 23 April 2019 74 Kerala PATHANAMTHITTA 23 April 2019 75 Kerala PONNANI 23 April 2019 76 Kerala THIRUVANANTHAPURAM 23 April 2019 77 Kerala THRISSUR 23 April 2019 78 Kerala VATAKARA 23 April 2019 79 Kerala WAYANAD 23 April 2019 80 Maharashtra AHMEDNAGAR 23 April 2019 81 Maharashtra AURANGABAD 23 April 2019 82 Maharashtra BARAMATI 23 April 2019 83 Maharashtra HATKANANGLE 23 April 2019 84 Maharashtra JALGAON 23 April 2019 85 Maharashtra JALNA 23 April 2019 86 Maharashtra KOLHAPUR 23 April 2019 87 Maharashtra MADHA 23 April 2019 88 Maharashtra PUNE 23 April 2019 89 Maharashtra RAIGAD 23 April 2019 90 Maharashtra RATNAGIRI–SINDHUDURG 23 April 2019 91 Maharashtra RAVER 23 April 2019 92 Maharashtra SANGLI 23 April 2019 93 Maharashtra SATARA 23 April 2019 94 Odisha BHUBANESWAR 23 April 2019 95 Odisha CUTTACK 23 April 2019 96 Odisha DHENKANAL 23 April 2019 97 Odisha KEONJHAR 23 April 2019 98 Odisha PURI 23 April 2019 99 Odisha SAMBALPUR 23 April 2019 100 Uttar Pradesh AONLA 23 April 2019 101 Uttar Pradesh BADAUN 23 April 2019 102 Uttar Pradesh BAREILLY 23 April 2019 103 Uttar Pradesh ETAH 23 April 2019 104 Uttar Pradesh FIROZABAD 23 April 2019 105 Uttar Pradesh MAINPURI 23 April 2019 106 Uttar Pradesh MORADABAD 23 April 2019 107 Uttar Pradesh PILIBHIT 23 April 2019 108 Uttar Pradesh RAMPUR 23 April 2019 109 Uttar Pradesh SAMBHAL 23 April 2019 110 West Bengal BALURGHAT 23 April 2019 111 West Bengal JANGIPUR 23 April 2019 112 West Bengal MALDAHA DAKSHIN 23 April 2019 113 West Bengal MALDAHA UTTAR 23 April 2019 114 West Bengal MURSHIDABAD 23 April 2019 115 Dadra & Nagar Haveli DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI 23 April 2019 116 Daman & Diu DAMAN AND DIU 23 April 2019 117 Tripura TRIPURA EAST 23 April 201

Voting for all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held in the third phase. The BJP had swept all 26 seats in the state in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

In Uttar Pradesh too, the BJP has a lot at stake with the party having won seven out of the ten seats in the region in 2014. The party is facing a tough challenge from SP-BSP-RLD combine in the 2019 election.