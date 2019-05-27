close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Narendra Modi

How Varanasi plans to welcome a victorious PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi once again registered a dominant performance from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in Lok Sabha election 2019.

How Varanasi plans to welcome a victorious PM Narendra Modi
ANI Photo

Varanasi Lok Sabha seat reposed its complete trust and faith in Narendra Modi in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election 2019 to play a part in Bharatiya Janata Party receiving a huge mandate. PM Modi contested the election from here for the second time and once again won by a mammoth margin. He is scheduled to visit the holy city on Monday and Varanasi has been brimming with activity to welcome him once again.

PM Modi, who will take oath on Thursday, will visit Varanasi to express his gratitude to voters who put their trust in him yet again. As expected, security here is extremely tight with PM Modi scheduled to land at Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport from where he will depart for Police Line in a chopper. From here, he will proceed towards Baba Vishwanath Temple where he will offer prayers. After thanking God, he will proceed on a roadshow which will pass through Kacheri Chowk, Nadeshr, Chowka Ghat, Loharbir, Kabir Chowk and make way to Vishwanath Temple. Large LED screens have been installed at the temple which will live stream visuals from inside as PM Modi offers prayers here.

From here, PM Modi will make way to Trend Facility Centre where he will interact with party workers and then address the people of the city, before returning to Delhi.

Through the entire schedule, PM Modi will be joined by BJP chief Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The major points in the city have been decorated with balloons and flowers.

Tags:
Narendra ModiAmit ShahBJPVaranasi Lok Sabha constituency
Next
Story

Lok Sabha election 2019: BJP creates new voter base among poor, backward

Must Watch

PT3M29S

Top 25 News: Watch top news stories of the day