I am not contesting elections nor campaigning for any political party: Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Thursday rejected reports that he is planning to contest elections, saying that he has no plan to jump into politics and is also not thinking of campaigning for any political party.

"Contrary to the rumours I am not contesting elections nor campaigning for any political party," Salman said in a tweet.

Speculations are rife that the Madhya Pradesh Congress is trying to get Salman to campaign for the party in Indore. It is to be noted that Salman was born in Indore.

Talking to PTI, Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi had said that Congress leaders were in touch with the Bollywood superstar to campaign for the party in Indore and it is almost certain that he will campaign for the Congress.

"He spent his childhood in Indore. His grandfather was a senior police officer there," Chaturvedi added.

Congress sources said that Salman is without doubt the most popular actor of Bollywood and his decision to campaign for the party will definitely prove to be a blessing for the Congress in the Lok Sabha poll.

Indore is Madhya Pradesh's largest city and the Congress has not won this seat since 1989 after BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan defeated former chief minister and senior Congress member Prakash Chandra Sethi. Mahajan is an eight-time MP and is currently the speaker of Lok Sabha.

It may be recalled that in 2009, Salman had campaigned for Congress' Indore mayoral candidate Pankaj Sanghavi but even his campaigning failed to stop BJP leader Krishna Murari Moghe from defeating Sanghavi.

Salman also posted a tweet urging citizens to vote in the Lok Sabha election. “We are a democracy and it is every Indian's right to vote. I urge every eligible Indian to exercise your right and participate in making the government,” he wrote.

The tweet posted by Salman on Thursday was in response to an earlier message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had asked Salman and Aamir Khan asking them to use their mass appeal to inspire the citizens to participate in upcoming Lok Sabha poll.

(with PTI inputs)