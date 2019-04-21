close

Mayawati

If Uttar Pradesh can make you PM, it can remove you also: Mayawati warns Narendra Modi

In a series of tweets, Mayawati said that Modi was made PM by the people of UP and the people of the state have decided to remove him from the PM post after the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

NEW DELHI: Continuing her attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday accused the prime minister of fooling the people of Uttar Pradesh and breaking their trust.

In a series of tweets, Mayawati said that Narendra Modi was made PM by the people of Uttar Pradesh and the people of the state have decided to remove him from the PM post after the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is roaming around the country proclaiming that UP has made him the PM. This claim is hundred per cent correct but now people are asking as to why after becoming the Prime Minister he backed out of his promises and committed a breach of trust. If people of Uttar Pradesh can make him the Prime Minister they can also remove it from that post and we can see complete preparations for the same in these Lok Sabha elections," tweeted the BSP chief.

Mayawati also hit out at PM Modi for saying that he belongs to a backward caste, stressing that he has done this only for "political and electoral self-interests" but SP-BSP-RLD listened to the voices of people and decided to join hands in order to save the country.

It may be recalled that Mayawati had praised Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on Friday dubbing him the only "real" backward community leader in the country. She had made the statement while addressing a joint rally of SP-BSP-RLD in Mainpuri, which is the bastion of SP founder. During the rally, Mayawati had targeted PM Modi by calling him a 'fake OBC' leader.

Mayawati had hit back at PM Modi just days after he said in a rally that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had hurt his "backward caste" by repeatedly saying that all thieves have the surname `Modi`.

"Congress and its allies say that all Modis in the society are thieves. Congress and its allies did not leave any shortcomings in abusing my backward caste and this time they have crossed all limits and abused the entire backward society," the PM had said.

